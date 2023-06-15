Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Grows By 51.7%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the May 15th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

ARESF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 8.62%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 84.74%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

