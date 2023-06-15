Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Increases By 34.6%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.