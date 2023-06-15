Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Increases By 34.6%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
