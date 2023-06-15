Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Expands By 33.3%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPCY remained flat at C$2.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.90. ANGLE has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$19.96.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

