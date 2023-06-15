Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Expands By 30.1%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 173.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of ANNSF remained flat at $157.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate Services, and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate Services segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

