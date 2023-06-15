Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Expands By 30.1%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 173.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Price Performance
Shares of ANNSF remained flat at $157.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01.
About Aena S.M.E.
