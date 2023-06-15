Short Interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Decreases By 48.4%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ ADVWW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

Featured Stories

