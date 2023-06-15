Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Grows By 33.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
3i Group Stock Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 76,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.24.
About 3i Group
