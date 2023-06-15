Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Grows By 33.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 76,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

