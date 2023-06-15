Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.76) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.26) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.51) to GBX 900 ($11.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CICC Research raised HSBC to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 763.55 ($9.55) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 773.05 ($9.67).

HSBA opened at GBX 609.55 ($7.63) on Thursday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.18). The company has a market capitalization of £121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 592.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 574.57.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 31,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($239,954.95). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

