Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jun 15th, 2023

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shopify stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,237,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,689,000 after purchasing an additional 205,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

