Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shiseido stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. 10,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.61%. Analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

