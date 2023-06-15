Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 118,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.28. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.