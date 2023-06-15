Shentu (CTK) Trading 17.6% Lower This Week

Shentu (CTK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Shentu has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002291 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $52.55 million and $3.06 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 121,060,689 coins and its circulating supply is 92,161,809 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

