Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in May

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.