Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.73

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
