SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 1,538 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $24,069.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

