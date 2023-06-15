Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Down 2.3%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 7,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 74,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It also provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers. It operates through the Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and the Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services segments.

