Selway Asset Management Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

