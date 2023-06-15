Selway Asset Management Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,423,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,939,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

