Selway Asset Management Buys 1,600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $122.22 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

