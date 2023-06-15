Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Short Interest Update

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 141,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Selina Hospitality Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Selina Hospitality stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 85,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Selina Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

