Security National Bank of SO Dak Makes New $208,000 Investment in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $3,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,674,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.31. 11,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,167. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

