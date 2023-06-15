Security National Bank of SO Dak Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises approximately 1.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $1,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,919 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Leidos by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.93. 29,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,218. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.26.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.