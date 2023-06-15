Security National Bank of SO Dak Increases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.34. The company had a trading volume of 211,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,842. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average of $128.97.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.