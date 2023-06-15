Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 480 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

MKC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.50. 51,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

