Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires 495 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after acquiring an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after buying an additional 482,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Timken Trading Up 0.6 %

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

TKR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

