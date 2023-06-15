Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires 37 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.47.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $375.49. The company had a trading volume of 94,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

