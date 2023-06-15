Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

SCHE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,894. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

