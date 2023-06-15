Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading Up 3.5%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Scheid Vineyards Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involved in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. The firm offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

