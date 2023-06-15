SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SBFG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.81. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Claxton acquired 3,000 shares of SB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $87,209. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

