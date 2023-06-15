Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.71.
Saputo Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$31.27 on Monday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.80 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.92. The firm has a market cap of C$13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
