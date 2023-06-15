Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at TD Securities

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

