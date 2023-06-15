Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.15

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €34.15 ($36.72) and traded as high as €34.74 ($37.35). Salzgitter shares last traded at €34.54 ($37.14), with a volume of 62,651 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SZG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($22.80) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($37.20) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

