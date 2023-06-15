Safe Price Tops $5.41 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. Safe has a market capitalization of $112.81 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.41 or 0.00021331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00058993 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00106174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00034013 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.08619361 USD and is up 10.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.