Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 436,057 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 436,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. 32,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,174. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

