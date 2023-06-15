Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,009 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.56. 88,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,669. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.