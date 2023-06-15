Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 735,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,408. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

