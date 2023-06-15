Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $165,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,767. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

