Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $45,000 in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PMM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. 19,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

