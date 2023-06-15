Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 93,446 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,591. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.