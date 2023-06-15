Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,499.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,331 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 478,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 61,940 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.22. 236,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,457. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.