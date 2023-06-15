Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.40) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,976 ($24.72).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,808 ($22.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,815.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,800.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,072 ($25.93). The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,127.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.80), for a total value of £87,674.64 ($109,703.00). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

