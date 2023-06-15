Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 2,196 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $11,001.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,175,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,980.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rover Group Stock Performance

ROVR opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,386,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,725,978 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 3,225.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,436,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,053,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

