Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 2,196 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $11,001.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,175,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,980.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rover Group Stock Performance
ROVR opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.
Rover Group Company Profile
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
