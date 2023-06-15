Rory Mepham Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Sancus Lending Group Limited (LON:LEND) Stock

Sancus Lending Group Limited (LON:LEND – Get Rating) insider Rory Mepham acquired 1,000,000 shares of Sancus Lending Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,512.51).

Sancus Lending Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LEND stock opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,277.25, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 25.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.27. Sancus Lending Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

About Sancus Lending Group

Sancus Lending Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides alternative finance services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through four segments: Offshore, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sancus Loans Limited. The company offers property backed, and small and medium-sized enterprise loans.

