Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 35000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

