ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.31

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 2582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

ROHM Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

