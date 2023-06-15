Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Trading Down 0.7%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Rating)

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.