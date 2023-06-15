Robert Half International Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Robert Half International Stock Down 4.7 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.