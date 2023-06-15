Robert C. Murphy Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Snap Trading Down 0.7 %

SNAP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 17,075,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,028,758. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.