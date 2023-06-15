RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 7,241 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $246.33. 1,064,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.