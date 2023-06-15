Ripio Credit Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,070.31 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $761,008.28 and $10,070.31 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,963.27 or 1.00072289 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0014987 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,013.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.