Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,596 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.30. 1,371,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,929. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

